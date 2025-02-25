Four Positions the 49ers Should Focus on at the Combine
The first step the 49ers will take to improve their team starts this week at the NFL scouting combine.
As usual, General Manager John Lynch leads the charge while Kyle Shanahan holds down the fort in Santa Clara. The 49ers have plenty of positions and players they will need to look at this week.
However, they should consider prioritizing some positions over others. Here are the four positions the 49ers should focus on at the combine this week.
Defensive tackle
The 49ers' performance at this position last season was particularly disappointing. The team did not achieve the level it had envisioned when it released Arik Armstead, and while he was not great, the position only got weaker with Javon Hargrave out for the season. The 49ers must get younger here and establish depth.
They need to hone in on some of the top prospects and some of the players who would be excellent day-two or three candidates. A total rework of the position is needed after the 49ers failed with their patchwork job of Jordan Elliot and Maliek Collins. This team is still looking for a dominant and available presence in the interior. It’s been lost since they traded DeForest Buckner and whiffed on Javon Kinlaw. Hopefully, they’re more thorough in this process this time.
Edge Rusher
Speaking of a player the 49ers have struggled to replace, they haven’t found a player to compliment opposite of Nick Bosa since Dee Ford. Drake Jackson was supposed to be that player, but he’s been a bust. That’s why the 49ers went after Leonard Floyd. He was fairly solid last season but isn’t in the long-term plans.
The 49ers have to find that complimentary edge rusher for Bosa. He needs the “Robin” to his “Batman” because it works wonders when it’s there. Edge rusher doesn’t sound like it’s loaded with talent as opposed to defensive tackle according to some draft experts. This is why the 49ers have to focus on this position to see if they can find a few hidden gems to target when the NFL draft arrives.
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams isn’t going to remain playing for long. It wouldn’t be surprising if he calls it a career after the 2025 season. The 49ers have to find their future left tackle in this draft. Jaylon Moore is most likely signing elsewhere to be a starter, so the 49ers don’t even have a backup for Williams.
Chances are that he will miss multiple games again in 2025. That makes it imperative that the 49ers take a close look at the offensive tackles. A bunch of time should be spent on this position, especially if the 49ers extend Brock Purdy. They will want Purdy to be tethered to the new tackle that they draft for the foreseeable future.
Linebacker
A position of need that is flying under the radar is linebacker. Fred Warner is still the elite of the elite, so no need to worry about him. However, he has no one next to him. There’s zero depth at the position as well. Dee Winters showed promise in 2024, but he’s still a variable.
The 49ers are usually great at finding linebackers, but their last few drafts haven’t been hits. It feels like they’re in a bit of a slump, so by making linebacker one of their top focuses, it should increase their chances of finding an adequate player and hopefully one to duo nicely with Warner.