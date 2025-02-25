Multiple Teams Have Interest in Trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Here we go again.
A year after the 49ers spent all offseason almost trading Brandon Aiyuk to multiple teams, once again multiple teams have interest in trading for Aiyuk according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Brandon Aiyuk is a player that a lot of teams had interest in before he signed that deal last year," Russini said. "Remember, he signed that four-year, $120 million deal. There are some teams poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Aiyuk."
Of course, they are. This should come as no surprise.
The 49ers were in the process of trading Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers after training camp when Kyle Shanahan literally ran into the front office to stop the trade. He insisted that the 49ers meet Aiyuk's demands, which the front office didn't want to do. Then Aiyuk struggled early in the season before he went down with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.
So if the 49ers front office didn't want to pay Aiyuk $30 million per season last year, they almost certainly don't want to pay him all that money after his massive knee injury. And they might be less inclined to listen to Shanahan's opinion about which players to keep and which players to trade.
The 49ers can't justify paying Aiyuk all that money when he might not be a No. 1 receiver when he returns from this injury. Plus, they're probably going to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league. Plus, George Kittle should get a significant extension this offseason, too.
The 49ers should have traded Aiyuk last offseason. Had they done so, they would have gotten a first- or second-round pick. Now, they probably will get no higher than a third- or fourth-round pick for him. And the 49ers should trade him anyway.
Move on.