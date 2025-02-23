All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Rams for Matthew Stafford?

Bear with me on this one.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Rams recently gave Matthew Stafford and his permission to seek a trade. Stafford presumably wants a contract extension and the Rams don't seem to keen to commit themselves to a 37-year-old quarterback. So should the 49ers trade Brock Purdy for him?

The Rams most likely want a young quarterback to pair with their young, revamped roster. They reportedly would have drafted Bo Nix last year if he had fallen to them in Round 1. So maybe they would like Purdy who is similar to Nix.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are desperate to win a Super Bowl with their current core of aging veterans. They have a much older team than the Rams. And Stafford is a significantly better quarterback than Purdy.

Of course, Stafford also is 12 years older than Purdy, so trading for Stafford would be an all-in move. But why not go all in? Why not give this aging core its best chance to finally win a Super Bowl?

Trading for Stafford certainly would make the 49ers better immediately. That's one big reason to make the trade. But would Stafford make the 49ers Super Bowl favorites? No, he wouldn't. And that's a big reason not to trade for Stafford.

The 49ers have held onto their aging core too long. They should have started rebuilding last year. And they're going to regret it if they don't start rebuilding this year.

The 49ers are much closer to missing the playoffs for the second season in a row than winning the Super Bowl.

