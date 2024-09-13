49ers DC Nick Sorensen Gives an Honest Assessment of Sam Darnold
SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is polite but honest.
He won't ever put down an opponent, but he also won't lie to praise them. He'll say the nicest things that he believes to be true and leave the rest unsaid.
This week, he was asked about Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who ran the 49ers scout team in practice last year. Sorensen knows him well.
Check out what Sorensen said about Darnold and notice how carefully he chose his words:
“I don't know a ton about the situation, but I do know, which is why he was drafted so high is how much talent he has. He is a really good athlete. If you watch him throw, he can throw. I think there's always a lot of things that go into having success. There's so many guys on the team, it's not ever one person. That's why you need all these different pieces. You need guys that can click. You need guys that work together. He definitely has a talent. He's got the arm strength. He can see things. I think he probably learned a lot too when he came here, as you would in any year, you keep growing. You could see it on the practice field. I was like, ‘man, he can really throw it’ and he would give us good looks in practice and stuff going against him. You could see the talent; you can see how he moves. He's a good athlete as well.”
In summary, Darnold "throws well," is a "good athlete" and "can see things." Those are facts. He definitely has an arm and legs and the power of sight. Unfortunately, when he passes the ball, he often holds onto it too long and then throws it to the other team.
Which means that despite his many extraordinary talents, he simply isn't a good quarterback. And Sorensen said that in the nicest way possible.
What a gentleman.