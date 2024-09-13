How the 49ers will Expose Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold
The feel-good Sam Darnold revival story will end this Sunday in Minneapolis.
Darnold was the 49ers' backup quarterback last season. Now he's the starting quarterback for the Vikings, and last week he posted a quarterback rating of 113.2 during a 28-6 win on the road over the New York Giants. Naturally, lots of people suddenly think Darnold is good. Let me assure you, he is not. And the 49ers will prove it on Sunday.
Darnold is the same quarterback he always has been -- an indecisive passer who holds the ball too long. Last week, he averaged 2.7 seconds of pocket time per drop back -- second most in the NFL. And the Giants, bless their hearts, simply had no pass rush and could not pressure him. But the 49ers have one hell of a pass rush. Nick Bosa must be licking his chops.
In seven career seasons, Darnold's quarterback rating when he gets rid of the ball in less than 2.5 seconds is a solid 91.4. When he waits 2.5 seconds or more to throw, his passer rating plummets to 61.4.
The Vikings will do their best to call quick, one-read passes that force Darnold to get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible. But he inevitable will revert to his true nature -- a quarterback who hesitates, holds the ball too long and then throws it up for grabs. And he does this multiple times per game. Which is why he was a backup the past two years and will be one again soon.