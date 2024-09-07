49ers DC Nick Sorensen Sizes Up Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
SANTA CLARA -- In Nick Sorensen's first game as a defensive coordinator, he'll face one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time -- Aaron Rodgers.
Granted, Rodgers is 40 and hasn't played in a year because he tore his Achilles, so he's not what he used to be. Still, if Sorensen doesn't have a good plan, Rodgers will tear him apart.
This week, I asked Sorensen what's unique about the challenge Rodgers presents. Here's what Sorensen said:
“With him, he's just, he's really accurate and he gets rid of the ball quick. He's had a lot of success. He's seen everything. You have to be able to be tight on the guys and he's good when he has a good run game, so you always want to stop the run. And then he's got different elements off of that. When he trusts receivers and has had time with them, he can be really pinpoint accurate when he knows where they're going to be. I think that's the one thing, that he's always been really connected with someone on his team that’s really good. He can put it in a spot, much like [Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes and [Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce have. He's had that throughout his whole career. And he's confident, he's got a confident arm. It's strong. He can make every throw, he can see the field. So that part of it, you could say that about anyone who's played that long, because you probably have to be really good to play that long. But he's also been really good that whole time. He just keeps seeing more and it adds more to his experience. That's what makes it tough. And they also, like you said, he's got a good running back too and they've revamped the O-Line, added another receiver in [WR] Mike Williams. And even that new running back looks pretty tough too. I think all those things combined.”
Sorensen's answer is fascinating and extremely perceptive. It's not just the physical talent that makes Rodgers dangerous -- it's his relationship with his favorite receiver. For the past few years in Green Bay, it was Davante Adams. Before him, it was Jordy Nelson. Rodgers always knew where those receivers would be even when the play broke down. It's like they shared a brain.
Now Rodgers is playing with a completely new cast of teammates, so he hasn't built up that level of trust with them yet.
Advantage: Sorensen.