49ers-Jets Game Preview: Can the Avengers Assemble at the Last Minute?
The impact of Super Bowl hangover, last minute signings, returning from injuries, limited practice time, the 49ers face several unknowns at home against the New York Jets in the Monday night opener.
Can the Avengers assemble at the last minute and still execute for the win?
The starting offense has had a week of practice, the first time they’ve been together since the Super Bowl. Can they just flip the switch? Kyle Shanahan gave a cautionary answer this week: “Football's about playing as a team and having 11 guys move together and that's what we're trying to get done in these practices.”
49ERS ON OFFENSE
The search for synchronicity is likely to extend into the game plan as the offense looks to find its rhythm. I expect a conservative quick passing game to counter the Jets pass rush with horizontal passes and slants on timing routes, feeding George Kittle, and a steady diet of running left.
The 49ers led the league in scoring off opening drives last year. How they look in Shanahan’s opening script will reveal if the starters are ready, or not.
Key Questions
49ers: Is Christian McCaffrey ready?
Lingering problems with his calf and Achilles have kept McCaffrey working on his own this week, not a full participant at practice. Part of that is precautionary, he says he’s ready to go, but contact for the first time in months on an Achilles that isn’t right carries a significant injury risk. Jordan Mason has stepped up as a receiver in the pre-season and can serve as a two-way threat.
The Jets gave up 4.1 yards per rush last year, same as the Niners. A subtle concern for New York is tackling, 117 missed tackles last year, tied for 7th highest in the league.
Jets: Will Robert Saleh blitz more often, and turn to simulated pressure?
The Jets had the fewest blitzes in the NFL last year. As he did with the Niners, Saleh prefers to generate heat upfront. That said, when the Jets do blitz it tends to work. New York only blitzed 98 times but had a pressure per dropback success rate of 26.5%, 4th in the league. Shanahan struggled with simulated pressure last year against Baltimore and Kansas City. Sim pressure from the Jets would be an unexpected twist.
Matchups
Positive: George Kittle vs. the Jets linebackers
New York is vulnerable in pass coverage to athletic tight ends, they gave up six catches for 134 yards to Cleveland’s David Njoku late last year. Kittle gears up for prime time games and he’ll be a key target in the opener, particularly on third down and the red zone.
Negative: Aaron Banks vs. Quinnen Williams
Banks is coming off pinky surgery and missed a lot of camp. Prior to the injury he was not in peak shape. Williams is First-Team All-Pro and the point of the spear for the Jets defense.
If Williams wins the matchup for big plays behind the line of scrimmage, the 49ers left-dominant running game can be limited. That forces Brock Purdy to throw more than Shanahan would prefer, particularly against a secondary led by shutdown corner All-Pro Sauce Gardner. Gardner says he wants to travel and lock down the opposing WR1, whether Saleh will let him is another question.
X-Factor: Jacob Cowing
Cowing was a star late in camp at slot receiver, converting catches in space to scores. He has elite acceleration and could be used in jet sweeps and crossing routes. He’ll also return punts.
JETS ON OFFENSE
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a quarter of football since 2022. I would expect Jets Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to ease him in, using the running game to set up shots downfield to Garrett Wilson, and in space to rookie Malachi Corley, who excels in yards after the catch.
Breece Hall needs to be the focal point given the Niners difficulty in stopping the run and covering screens. The 49ers let run stuffer Arik Armstead go, have lost linebacker missile Dre Greenlaw for half the year, and the front-seven in this game are much better against the pass than the run.
Key Questions
Jets: Will Aaron Rodgers be back to form, and can the OL protect him?
Rodgers is a 40-year-old statue, Nick Bosa has had a great camp returning to his DPOY form, and Leonard Floyd is the best edge teammate Bosa has had. Floyd says his knee is fine and that injury reports were “overhyped.”
Rodgers will look across the line warily, as Floyd is the one who ended his season last year. So a quick passing game is in order, but the Niners secondary is the best to date in the Shanahan era.
There is one silver lining for New York. The 49ers are missing backup edge Yetur Gross-Matos due to a knee injury and the defensive line depth is the worst in the Shanahan era.
49ers: Can they stop the run?
Without Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw, likely without Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers don’t have the pieces to stop the run consistently. The Jets should have success running Hall inside and outside.
Matchups
Positive for NY: Breece Hall vs. the SF linebackers
De’Vondre Campbell is in sunset, giving his man a cushion and then coming up to make the play. Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles is more of a special teamer. Hall should have success as runner and receiver against both.
Negative for NY: The Jets tackles against the 49ers starting edges
Bosa and Floyd are a load and healthy, the Jets offensive line is stronger in the interior than at the edges.
X-Factor: Malachi Corley
Corley is the Jets rookie version of Deebo Samuel, a YAC king in space. Mike Williams will be on a pitch count, giving Corley more opportunities.
PREDICTION
Both offenses will be looking to find a rhythm early and protect their quarterback against a solid pass rush with short throws. As a result, plenty of running. Both teams should have success doing so.
A subtle danger for the Niners is with so many players coming back last minute, and no rotational depth at defensive line, they will be vulnerable to tired legs late. That is when Rodgers could connect for a big play to Wilson. The Niners need to have a lead late and literally run out the clock.
In an opener with so many players coming back so late, I think the outcome will be decided by who makes the big plays to win it, an individual play more than team execution. The Niners have more playmakers on both ends, and can get to Rodgers. Kittle and Bosa lead the way to an opening night win in a low-scoring game.
49ers 20 Jets 17