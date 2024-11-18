49ers DE Nick Bosa Could Miss Time with an Oblique Injury
The 49ers might not have Nick Bosa for the next game or two.
Bosa injured his oblique Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and did return to the game. This injury comes just a week and a half after Bosa injured his other oblique. Which means both of his obliques currently are strained. Not good.
When Bosa spoke to the media after Sunday's loss, he said his latest oblique injury occurred because he was overcompensating as a result of the first oblique injury. He seemed discouraged and in a ton of pain. When he finished his press conference, he walked out of the interview room slowly and gingerly, as if merely breathing or moving his torso would cause extreme discomfort.
As of now, it seems likely that Bosa will miss next week's game against the Green Bay Packers, which looks like a must-win game for the 49ers. Because if they lose that one, they'll be 5-6. And their next game will be in Buffalo against the Bills. Good luck.
The 49ers defense really struggled Sunday after Bosa left the game. Before he left, he recorded 1.5 sacks, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith seemed tentative at best. After Bosa left, Smith magically became the most confident quarterback in the league and easily marched the Seahawks down the field for the game-winning touchdown. He looked like Patrick Mahomes.
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers compensate for Bosa's absence if he indeed can't play this Sunday.