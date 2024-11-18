All 49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa Could Miss Time with an Oblique Injury

As of now, it seems likely that Bosa will miss next week's game against the Green Bay Packers, which looks like a must-win game for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers might not have Nick Bosa for the next game or two.

Bosa injured his oblique Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and did return to the game. This injury comes just a week and a half after Bosa injured his other oblique. Which means both of his obliques currently are strained. Not good.

When Bosa spoke to the media after Sunday's loss, he said his latest oblique injury occurred because he was overcompensating as a result of the first oblique injury. He seemed discouraged and in a ton of pain. When he finished his press conference, he walked out of the interview room slowly and gingerly, as if merely breathing or moving his torso would cause extreme discomfort.

As of now, it seems likely that Bosa will miss next week's game against the Green Bay Packers, which looks like a must-win game for the 49ers. Because if they lose that one, they'll be 5-6. And their next game will be in Buffalo against the Bills. Good luck.

The 49ers defense really struggled Sunday after Bosa left the game. Before he left, he recorded 1.5 sacks, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith seemed tentative at best. After Bosa left, Smith magically became the most confident quarterback in the league and easily marched the Seahawks down the field for the game-winning touchdown. He looked like Patrick Mahomes.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers compensate for Bosa's absence if he indeed can't play this Sunday.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News