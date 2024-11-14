49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Another Practice with a Hip Injury
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa's hip is an issue.
He missed his second practice in a row on Thursday with a hip pointer that he suffered last week in practice. He managed to play through the injury Sunday in Tampa, but he had one of his worst games of the season.
On Wednesday, Bosa spoke at his locker and said that his hip injury is the most painful thing he ever has played through. He probably didn't make the injury worse by playing through it, but he also probably is extremely sore this week -- even more than last week. He didn't even make an appearance on the sideline or in the locker room, which suggests he was in the trainer's room getting treatment.
Bosa most likely will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks considering he played through this injury last week. But it's unclear how effective he'll be.
Through nine games this season, he has recorded just 5.5 sacks. At times he looks like he's in cruise control. And that's because he's playing more than ever and pacing himself. Before this season, Bosa never played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps. This season, he has played 86 percent of the defensive snaps and seems to be wearing down as a result.
So even though Bosa most likely will play, he might not make much of an impact, which could be good news for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith who never has beaten the 49ers in his career.