All 49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Another Practice with a Hip Injury

Nick Bosa's hip is an issue.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa's hip is an issue.

He missed his second practice in a row on Thursday with a hip pointer that he suffered last week in practice. He managed to play through the injury Sunday in Tampa, but he had one of his worst games of the season.

On Wednesday, Bosa spoke at his locker and said that his hip injury is the most painful thing he ever has played through. He probably didn't make the injury worse by playing through it, but he also probably is extremely sore this week -- even more than last week. He didn't even make an appearance on the sideline or in the locker room, which suggests he was in the trainer's room getting treatment.

Bosa most likely will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks considering he played through this injury last week. But it's unclear how effective he'll be.

Through nine games this season, he has recorded just 5.5 sacks. At times he looks like he's in cruise control. And that's because he's playing more than ever and pacing himself. Before this season, Bosa never played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps. This season, he has played 86 percent of the defensive snaps and seems to be wearing down as a result.

So even though Bosa most likely will play, he might not make much of an impact, which could be good news for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith who never has beaten the 49ers in his career.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News