49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Yet Another Practice with a Hip Injury
The 49ers might not have Nick Bosa this Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears.
Bosa missed practice again on Wednesday with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks and he hasn't practiced since.
Last Wednesday, Bosa spoke at his locker and seemed at least mildly optimistic that he might play against the Bills, but ultimately he didn't make the trip to Buffalo. This Wednesday, he didn't even talk at his locker.
Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't ruling Bosa out for Sunday just yet.
“I mean, I'm not God, but I think he's got a chance to play this week," Shanahan said. "So I would think that would lead to getting a better chance each week. But I don't know the answer to that.”
Sounds like Shanahan is in the dark just like us about when Bosa will return.
If he plays this Sunday, the 49ers would have a decent chance to beat the Bears, who are just 4-8 and recently fired their head coach. With Bosa on the field, the 49ers defense isn't terrible. But with Bosa off the field, the 49ers defense is just awful. It does nothing particularly well.
And the Bears have an incredibly talented rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. If the 49ers can't put any pressure on him, they're probably going to lose their fourth game in a row. And losing to a team that just fired its head coach would be the ultimate humiliation.
Bosa can't come back soon enough.