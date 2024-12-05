All 49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Yet Another Practice with a Hip Injury

The 49ers might not have Nick Bosa this Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers might not have Nick Bosa this Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears.

Bosa missed practice again on Wednesday with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks and he hasn't practiced since.

Last Wednesday, Bosa spoke at his locker and seemed at least mildly optimistic that he might play against the Bills, but ultimately he didn't make the trip to Buffalo. This Wednesday, he didn't even talk at his locker.

Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't ruling Bosa out for Sunday just yet.

“I mean, I'm not God, but I think he's got a chance to play this week," Shanahan said. "So I would think that would lead to getting a better chance each week. But I don't know the answer to that.”

Sounds like Shanahan is in the dark just like us about when Bosa will return.

If he plays this Sunday, the 49ers would have a decent chance to beat the Bears, who are just 4-8 and recently fired their head coach. With Bosa on the field, the 49ers defense isn't terrible. But with Bosa off the field, the 49ers defense is just awful. It does nothing particularly well.

And the Bears have an incredibly talented rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. If the 49ers can't put any pressure on him, they're probably going to lose their fourth game in a row. And losing to a team that just fired its head coach would be the ultimate humiliation.

Bosa can't come back soon enough.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News