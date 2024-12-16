49ers DE Nick Bosa Says He Saw the De'Vondre Campbell Issue Coming
SANTA CLARA -- On Monday in the 49ers locker room, Nick Bosa was asked about De'Vondre Campbell quitting on the team. Here's what Bosa said.
Q: Did you guys see this coming from him?
BOSA: "I actually did. In the locker room before the game, I heard some complaining. I was going to say something. Didn't because I didn't want to create more of a distraction, but kind of felt it. So yeah, I kind of saw the foreshadowing. I definitely didn't think it was going to result in that. Didn't know it happened during the game."
Q: Do you regret not saying anything now?
BOSA: "Not really, no. If he was going to do that, then he's not the type of guy to be here."
Q: It was no shock that Dre Greenlaw got his starting role back -- that was the plan all along. Was the issue that he was behind Dee Winters as well?
BOSA: "I don't know. Was he behind Dee?"
Q: Yeah.
BOSA: "Yeah, I don't know."
Q: People see that and think there must be widespread issues inside the locker room. Can you address that?
BOSA: "No, this locker room is great. It always has been great. Sometimes when you bring somebody who's older in from a different place, you don't know. I mean, he was a good dude. It's not like I didn't like him. But no, there are no issues in this locker room. Very rarely."
Q: You had never seen anything from him previous to Thursday night that made you think he might be capable of this?
BOSA: "Not really, no."