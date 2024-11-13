49ers DE Nick Bosa Says his Hip Injury is Extremely Painful
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa had his worst game of the season Sunday against the Buccaneers.
He recorded a sack but also had just three pressures and one missed tackle. Plus he had an extremely embarrassing play in which he grabbed Baker Mayfield by the arm and ran with him toward the sideline instead of pulling him to the ground and allowed him to complete an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-7.
Turns out Bosa was playing through an extremely painful hip injury that still bothers him -- he sat out Wednesday's practice because of it. Here's what he said in the locker room about his hip.
Q: Is your hip injury the most painful thing you've had to play through?
BOSA: "Yeah, it's probably the worst thing I've had to play through, but hopefully I'm able to rest it up this week and get back out there."
Q: To feel like that and then to have a late sack and a play where Baker Mayfield somehow completed the pass but you were also pursuing him, do you take a lot of pride in producing even though you were fighting through that?
BOSA: "Yeah, I definitely was dealing with some adversity. You just have to not feel bad for yourself out there. If you're not good enough to go, then don't go, but I felt like I was good enough to give my team a better opportunity. I'm proud of that."
Q: What did you think of the replay of you escorting Baker Mayfield?
BOSA: "The slow motion makes it look pretty tough. It was weird because it was fourth down, so I was thinking if I held onto him I didn't think he could make a play, but if I tried to get him down or go for his legs then he could possibly get off me and throw it. So I figured he couldn't make a play but he definitely did."