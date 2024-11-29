All 49ers

49ers Deliver Encouraging News on Brock Purdy's Status vs Buffalo

Brock Purdy was a limited participant all week in practice with a shoulder injury, but the 49ers revealed encouraging news for his status against the Bills.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The arrow is pointing upward for Brock Purdy.

On Friday, the 49ers delivered encouraging news on Purdy's status vs Buffalo in Week 13. Kyle Shanahan revealed the 49ers have listed Purdy as questionable on the injury report. That means he will most likely be active and start against the Bills on Sunday.

Purdy was seen throwing in practice on Friday while backup Brandon Allen was on the scout team. So, unless it's some extreme tactic to throw the Bills off, Purdy will play in the game. This gives the 49ers a fighting chance to defeat the Bills. They would've had zero shot in doing so with Allen.

"It was good. It was great to get him back out there," said Shanahan on how Purdy looked in practice this week. "He was able to go fully today, so it was a good day."

Purdy has been nursing soreness in his throwing shoulder ever since Week 11. He suffered the injury on a tackle against the Seahawks. It's unclear which hit did the damage to his shoulder, but it was enough for him to struggle to throw last week.

The 49ers ended up starting Allen over Purdy against the Packers in Week 12. Having Purdy back will allow the offense to move the ball better. However, there could be concerns with the weather in Buffalo. Purdy will have to throw in the freezing cold and wind.

His health will be tested in that game. A strong-arm quarterback is needed to combat those conditions to reduce inaccurate throws or turnovers. It's why Josh Allen can thrive there. The conditions are a concern with Purdy, but it isn't something Shanahan is worried about.

"Everybody struggles to throw in that wind even when you're healthy," said Shanahan. "Brock wouldn't be playing if he wasn't one hundred percent. So, I think the fact that he's going to be playing means he's healthy."

Regardless of what's said, Purdy's shoulder will be closely monitored in the game to see if he's truly fit or if he's playing through it.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News