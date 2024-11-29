49ers Deliver Encouraging News on Brock Purdy's Status vs Buffalo
The arrow is pointing upward for Brock Purdy.
On Friday, the 49ers delivered encouraging news on Purdy's status vs Buffalo in Week 13. Kyle Shanahan revealed the 49ers have listed Purdy as questionable on the injury report. That means he will most likely be active and start against the Bills on Sunday.
Purdy was seen throwing in practice on Friday while backup Brandon Allen was on the scout team. So, unless it's some extreme tactic to throw the Bills off, Purdy will play in the game. This gives the 49ers a fighting chance to defeat the Bills. They would've had zero shot in doing so with Allen.
"It was good. It was great to get him back out there," said Shanahan on how Purdy looked in practice this week. "He was able to go fully today, so it was a good day."
Purdy has been nursing soreness in his throwing shoulder ever since Week 11. He suffered the injury on a tackle against the Seahawks. It's unclear which hit did the damage to his shoulder, but it was enough for him to struggle to throw last week.
The 49ers ended up starting Allen over Purdy against the Packers in Week 12. Having Purdy back will allow the offense to move the ball better. However, there could be concerns with the weather in Buffalo. Purdy will have to throw in the freezing cold and wind.
His health will be tested in that game. A strong-arm quarterback is needed to combat those conditions to reduce inaccurate throws or turnovers. It's why Josh Allen can thrive there. The conditions are a concern with Purdy, but it isn't something Shanahan is worried about.
"Everybody struggles to throw in that wind even when you're healthy," said Shanahan. "Brock wouldn't be playing if he wasn't one hundred percent. So, I think the fact that he's going to be playing means he's healthy."
Regardless of what's said, Purdy's shoulder will be closely monitored in the game to see if he's truly fit or if he's playing through it.