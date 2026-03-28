Richard Sherman Wants This Former 49er to Return in Free Agency
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The San Francisco 49ers front office has been one of the more aggressive teams in free agency, bringing multiple pieces together after addressing the vast majority of their needs.
Despite reaching the divisional round of the playoffs last season, there were plenty of decisions that needed to be made to improve the roster.
As a result, the franchise now looks to be in a stronger position. In free agency, they brought in wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, while also adding several additional roster pieces.
They also re-signed Dre Greenlaw to a one-year prove-it contract. However, former Niner Richard Sherman is now hoping the 49ers front office will bring back one more familiar face.
Richard Sherman thinks the 49ers should reunite with Deebo Samuel
"It all leads back home for these guys because that's where he's had his greatest success," said Sherman on his podcast.
"He had an All-Pro season in San Francisco because [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] uses him in very unique ways that really, really showcase his abilities in really cool fashions.
"And, again, with Mike Evans in the fold, he takes so much pressure off everyone else.
"If Deebo Samuel is motivated, he can make a lot of plays, and he can make the offense even more explosive, in my personal opinion."
The prospect of Samuel returning is widely popular among former and current players. Both tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey have vocally expressed that they want Samuel back.
However, the interests of the 49ers must come first rather than the idea of a potential reunion with a former teammate.
Players will naturally speak highly of their former teammates, but it is important not to forget why Samuel left in the first place. He wanted to leave, and the door was open for him to do so.
A return could risk damaging his legacy, while the reality is that the 49ers need to get younger on offense. That is especially relevant after already signing two veteran wide receivers, Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, who will be 33 and 30, respectively, either before or during the upcoming season, which makes the possibility of adding another older receiver questionable.
There are more pressing needs for the 49ers than adding yet another receiver, and from a financial standpoint the money would be far better allocated toward strengthening other parts of the roster.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal