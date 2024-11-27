49ers QB Brock Purdy Still Isn't Throwing at Practice
SANTA CLARA -- Bad news for the 49ers.
Brock Purdy still isn't ready to resume throwing. Technically, he threw one pass on Wednesday -- a screen pass that floated through the air with no zip. The rest of the time when the media was present, Purdy merely watched and handed off.
Before practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Purdy would throw today, and Shanahan said he didn't know. At the time, it seemed he was being difficult. In retrospect, I believe him. I think he has no clue when Purdy will return.
Remember, Purdy had two MRIs and neither one revealed any structural damage. As far as the team is concerned, he's fine. He can play. But if Purdy says he feels pain and he can't throw, the 49ers have to accept that. They can't force him to play through pain.
Which means it's possible that Purdy is making a business decision not to play. And if that's the case, I don't blame him. He would be making the correct business decision. Because if he plays and injures his shoulder further to the point that it will need surgery in the offseason, Purdy won't get a contract extension. He'll have to play out the final year of his deal and maybe get an extension in 2026.
The 49ers are 5-6 -- they're going nowhere. There's no point in Purdy risking an extension that could pay him more than $50 million per season for a team that's not going to make the playoffs.
He's doing the right thing.