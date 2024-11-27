All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Still Isn't Throwing at Practice

Bad news for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Bad news for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy still isn't ready to resume throwing. Technically, he threw one pass on Wednesday -- a screen pass that floated through the air with no zip. The rest of the time when the media was present, Purdy merely watched and handed off.

Before practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Purdy would throw today, and Shanahan said he didn't know. At the time, it seemed he was being difficult. In retrospect, I believe him. I think he has no clue when Purdy will return.

Remember, Purdy had two MRIs and neither one revealed any structural damage. As far as the team is concerned, he's fine. He can play. But if Purdy says he feels pain and he can't throw, the 49ers have to accept that. They can't force him to play through pain.

Which means it's possible that Purdy is making a business decision not to play. And if that's the case, I don't blame him. He would be making the correct business decision. Because if he plays and injures his shoulder further to the point that it will need surgery in the offseason, Purdy won't get a contract extension. He'll have to play out the final year of his deal and maybe get an extension in 2026.

The 49ers are 5-6 -- they're going nowhere. There's no point in Purdy risking an extension that could pay him more than $50 million per season for a team that's not going to make the playoffs.

He's doing the right thing.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News