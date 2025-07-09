49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Gets Resolution in DUI Case
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has reached a resolution in his DUI case.
Robinson will not serve any jail time, but has been sentenced to 36 months of probation and $390 fine, per TMZ. He must also complete several programs as part of the sentencing.
Robinson was initially charged with a DUI on Nov. 25. He continued to play for the Los Angeles Rams without any consequence, but that will surely change.
With a resolution reached, the NFL will likely enforce a consequence on Robinson soon. They hadn't imposed any fine or suspension on Robinson yet because they typically wait for it to be resolved.
Robinson could potentially receive a three-game suspension, so the 49ers wouldn't have him in action until Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.
A three-game suspension is the usual baseline punishment for this sort of situation. I'd imagine a fine will be thrown on top of it as well.
There's also the possibility that a fine is all that Robinson will receive. In any case, the 49ers have been aware of losing Robinson for a certain number of games when they signed him.
Even with a potential suspension looming, he was well worth the player to sign. Robinson is a vastly underrated addition that the 49ers made this offseason.
He's easily their third- or fourth-best addition after Robert Saleh, Mykel Williams, and Bryce Huff. What he brings to the 49ers is a vertical threat, a boost to the red zone offense, and a veteran presence.