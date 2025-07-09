All 49ers

49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Gets Resolution in DUI Case

Demarcus Robinson can start to put this behind him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has reached a resolution in his DUI case.

Robinson will not serve any jail time, but has been sentenced to 36 months of probation and $390 fine, per TMZ. He must also complete several programs as part of the sentencing.

Robinson was initially charged with a DUI on Nov. 25. He continued to play for the Los Angeles Rams without any consequence, but that will surely change.

With a resolution reached, the NFL will likely enforce a consequence on Robinson soon. They hadn't imposed any fine or suspension on Robinson yet because they typically wait for it to be resolved.

Robinson could potentially receive a three-game suspension, so the 49ers wouldn't have him in action until Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

A three-game suspension is the usual baseline punishment for this sort of situation. I'd imagine a fine will be thrown on top of it as well.

There's also the possibility that a fine is all that Robinson will receive. In any case, the 49ers have been aware of losing Robinson for a certain number of games when they signed him.

Even with a potential suspension looming, he was well worth the player to sign. Robinson is a vastly underrated addition that the 49ers made this offseason.

He's easily their third- or fourth-best addition after Robert Saleh, Mykel Williams, and Bryce Huff. What he brings to the 49ers is a vertical threat, a boost to the red zone offense, and a veteran presence.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News