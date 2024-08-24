All 49ers

49ers DEs Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos Injure Knees vs. Raiders

The 49ers signed both Floyd and Gross-Matos this offseason to revamp their defensive end position after letting Chase Young and Randy Gregory leave.

Grant Cohn

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (94) down in his stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Two key defensive ends for the 49ers injured their knees Friday night in the preseason finale against the Raiders.

First Yetur Gross-Matos went down, then Leonard Floyd went down two plays later. Neither player returned to the game and both are scheduled for MRIs. Which means their injuries could be serious. Although during the game both were shown hanging out and smiling on the sideline, which means their injuries might not be serious. We'll find out shortly.

The 49ers signed both Floyd and Gross-Matos this offseason to revamp their defensive end position after letting Chase Young and Randy Gregory leave. Along with Nick Bosa, those three players are the only proven defensive ends the 49ers have. Which means the 49ers currently have one healthy defensive end they trust -- Nick Bosa.

That's because Drake Jackson is out for the year with a torn patellar tendon. And last year's fifth-round pick, Robert Beal Jr., seems completely ineffective. So defensive end suddenly has become the thinnest position on the team. The 49ers might need Nick Bosa to play close to 100 percent of the defensive snaps when usually he plays only three-quarters of the defensive snaps.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade for a defensive end or claim one off waivers in the next few days. Even if they get good news about Floyd and Gross-Matos, Beal hasn't done enough to make the 53-man roster. He should get waived and replaced by someone not currently on the 49ers.

Stay tuned.

Grant Cohn

