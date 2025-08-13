The 49ers Desperately Need This Rookie to be Impactful in 2025
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are heavily relying on their rookies to improve their defense.
Their first five picks of the draft were defensive players. It shows the significant investment made to improve their defense with the bigger picture in mind.
However, some rookies were drafted to provide immediate impact, like defensive end Mykel Williams. Now, there is a new rookie who has increased expectations and pressure on them, safety Marques Sigle.
Sigle has been performing well in training camp. The two starting safety positions are wide open, so Sigle is slowly but surely making a case to take one of them.
His performance in the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos helped as well. Sigle showcased his blazing speed and smooth technique of breaking down well for tackles.
That can be tricky for extremely fast players. Sigle is looking the part, which is why he's earning first-team reps, but it's also because the 49ers are down players.
“He shows a lot of good things. It's a combination of one, he's earned that right, and two, the safety group is a little beat up right now, so it's a good opportunity for him," said Saleh after Day 14 of camp. "He went out in the preseason game, and I thought he did a really nice job, especially out of the middle of the field and erasing tackles when it was just him in the back in the hole."
Sigle is now at the point where the 49ers desperately need him to be impactful in 2025. Meaning, he has to be able to become a starter or fill-in/rotate efficiently when needed.
Ji'Ayir Brown may still be a liability despite being healthy. Jason Pinnock is hurt and probably isn't starting material. Malik Mustapha still has a long way to go in recovering from an ACL injury.
Sigle has to attain an adequate level, which he can then elevate into an impactful status. The 49ers love his physical skills and the mental aspect of his game, which is why they are placing more on his shoulders.
"He's shown that he can handle both the free and the strong mentally," Saleh said. "He's showing that he is got all the things that are required out of a safety from a movement standpoint, speed, instinct, and violence part. So, he's earned it. And as he gets those extended reps, he's got to find a way to cement it.”
A lot of belief is being placed on Sigle, and it's partially out of necessity, thanks to the position being thin. Sigle has to get there. He has to be one of the many rookies who bring a solid impact in 2025.
If he cannot, the 49ers will be in dire straits at the safety position.