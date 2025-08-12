One 49ers Rookie Took a "Good Step" Against the Broncos
The preseason game against the Denver Broncos was largely a dull one for the San Francisco 49ers.
However, there were several bright spots in that game. One of those bright spots was rookie defensive lineman Alfred Collins.
He was a player who, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that took a "good step," and anytime Saleh gives praise, it's significantly meaningful.
"Alfred took a really good step in the game," Saleh said. "He’s a big body and, again, I've said it to you guys before, not to make excuses for him, but he was kind of hurt in February. He hadn't done anything, no football stuff until August.
"So, he was way far behind the eight ball, and I felt like this past weekend, especially in the game, he took a really, really good step in terms of strain and power at the point of attack. I think the next step for him is to get off blocks, play with great pad level, go make some plays. But overall, I thought his footwork was better, his pad level was better, everything improved."
This means that Collins is getting closer and closer to rounding into form. Being away from the game for so long will incur rust for any player.
Saleh at one point cited Collins needing to get his "legs underneath him." It's all about building momentum for himself so that he can become the player that they envisioned.
"You could see his legs coming back but, for our d-linemen, if he can play with great violence and effort, you trust that he's going to be good enough," said Saleh. "And then from there you can fine tune his technique in the run game, fine tune his ability to get up field and rush the passer and win one-on-ones."
The 49ers have less than a month to get Collins developed to a sufficient level. Missing all of OTAs was a blow to him.
But if he's expediting his development, it will do wonders for the 49ers. They need him to fast-forward as much of his growth so that he can continue to take those next steps.
Collins has two more preseason games to get himself into the thick of it. Luckily, the 49ers have the belief in him to get there and it's thanks to the mindset and work ethic Collins carries.
"His mindset, he's got a tremendous mindset. He's a worker. You can coach him as hard as you need to coach him. And he takes it all in and he responds. So, he's, like I said, he took a really nice step in the right direction, and he's just got to continue stacking up those days.”