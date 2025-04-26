The 49ers Draft Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins in Round 2
The 49ers are two for two so far in the NFL Draft.
They just took Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins in Round 2 with the 43rd pick. Yesterday, they took Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams in Round 1 with the 11th pick. Both of these players will start from Day 1 and instantly improve the 49ers defense, particularly against the run.
Collins is 6'6", 332 pounds -- NFL.com compares him to Javon Kinlaw, who was a first-round pick. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Kinlaw had an injured knee when they drafted him and never was fully healthy for them.
Collins is different. Collins is fully healthy and he missed just three games in his entire college career. So he's durable. And he's a fantastic fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.
The Wide 9 moves the defensive ends outside the tight ends and exposes the defensive tackles to constant double teams when defending the run. That's why Javon Hargrave struggled to stop the run on the 49ers -- he's not built to anchor and hold his ground against two blockers. He's built to win one on one.
The 49ers don't give their defensive tackles many one-on-ones, so they need big bodies to shut down the run between the tackles, something the 49ers haven't been able to do for the past two seasons.
Now, the 49ers run defense should be a strength. They just need a linebacker to replace Dre Greenlaw. Look for them to take that player in Round 3.
Grade: A.