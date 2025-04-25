49ers DE Mykel Williams Explains How He Can Improve his Pass Rush
SANTA CLARA -- Mykel Williams just had his introductory press conference with the 49ers. Here's what he said about his growth as a pass rusher, his desire to pick Nick Bosa's brain and his interactions with Robert Saleh.
Q: Where do you want to grow as a pass rusher?
WILLIAMS: "With my pass-rush plan. I have the swipe, I can go long arm and I can go power. But to be a better player, I need to be more decisive in what I'm going to do in my pass rush."
Q: What do you want to learn from Nick Bosa?
WILLIAMS: "I want to learn everything from him. I want to learn how he rush how he rush. I want to learn why he does the stuff he does. I want to learn how he thinks. I can't want to ask him questions, ask him what he's seen and why he did what he did. Try to take some stuff from him."
Q: Have you talked much with Saleh?
WILLIAMS: "I spoke with him shortly earlier. It's been great. On my visit, he expressed to me the plan and I love the plan. We see eye to eye on how I'll be used in the system. It was great."
Q: What is that plan?
WILLIAMS: "We really gotta get back into detail about it and go watch some ball and get on the field and be able to put stuff in position before I can disclose some of that with you."
Q: Do you take pride in playing all three downs?
WILLIAMS: "Yeah, I take pride in that. I want to be able to be on the field every down. If you're able to do that, they're going to take care of you when it's time to take care of you. So I want to be able to be on the field as long as I can."