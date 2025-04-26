The 49ers Draft Defensive Tackle CJ West in Round 4
SANTA CLARA -- This is an incredible draft.
The 49ers just picked Indiana defensive tackle CJ West in Round 4 with pick No. 113. The 49ers now have spent their first five picks on defensive players, the first time they've done such a thing since 1981 when they won their first Super Bowl.
West is a run-stuffing specialist -- think DJ Jones, whom the 49ers drafted in 2017. He's now a starting defensive tackle for the Denver Broncos who have one of the best defenses in the league. West is built just like him. And he was one of the best interior run defenders in college football last season.
West will have an opportunity to start right away next to fellow rookie Alfred Collins, whom the 49ers drafted in Round 2. Collins is another run stuffer. Together, Collins and West weigh roughly 650 pounds. Good luck running the ball at those two.
With five draft picks, the 49ers have now completely overhauled their defense, particularly the front seven. The starting defensive linemen most likely are Mykel Williams, Collins, West and Nick Bosa, while the starting linebackers probably are Fred Warner and Nick Martin and the starting nickelback most likely is rookie Upton Stout. Quite the makeover.
You have to love Jed York, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan allowed Robert Saleh to remake the entire defense in his image this offseason. He has built elite defenses in New York and San Francisco and he knows what he needs.
Grade: A.