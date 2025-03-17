49ers Draft Injured Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft
Drafting an offensive tackle with the No. 11 pick has to be strongly considered by the 49ers.
Whether it is to find the heir apparent to Trent Williams or upgrade from Colton McKivitz, offensive tackle has to be considered.
There should be a couple of solid prospects for the 49ers to ponder at No. 11. However, Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers drafting a red flag.
That red flag is injured offensive tackle Josh Simmons of Ohio State. Simmons tore his patellar tendon in the middle of the 2024 season.
The injury has hurt his stock tremendously as he was a sound player before it. Unfortunately, an injury like that doesn't allow him to be a top-10 player in the NFL draft.
Still, that didn't stop Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante from having the 49ers take Simmons with the No. 11 pick. Here is his explanation.
"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line struggling in 2024 (ranked 14th in PFSN’s OL+ metric), the 49ers are in a great spot to invest in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"If Josh Simmons hadn’t been injured during the regular season, he might have pushed into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he could still claim that title in April. He moves well for his position, has great body control, and plays with a high football IQ."
Drafting Simmons to be the heir apparent to Williams is both logical and illogical. It is logical because he doesn't need to start right away,
That's perfect for him since he needs time to bounce back from his injury. It is illogical because the 49ers will be investing in a player in a critical position coming off a significant injury.
It is a scary deal that doesn't outweigh the reward. He may "move well for his position," but that was before he got hurt. Patellar tendon injuries are no joke.
The 49ers must not heed this mock draft.