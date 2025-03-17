All 49ers

49ers Draft Injured Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft

It's not in the best interest for the 49ers to listen to this mock draft by drafting this injured offensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) blocks Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) blocks Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Drafting an offensive tackle with the No. 11 pick has to be strongly considered by the 49ers.

Whether it is to find the heir apparent to Trent Williams or upgrade from Colton McKivitz, offensive tackle has to be considered.

There should be a couple of solid prospects for the 49ers to ponder at No. 11. However, Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers drafting a red flag.

That red flag is injured offensive tackle Josh Simmons of Ohio State. Simmons tore his patellar tendon in the middle of the 2024 season.

The injury has hurt his stock tremendously as he was a sound player before it. Unfortunately, an injury like that doesn't allow him to be a top-10 player in the NFL draft.

Still, that didn't stop Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante from having the 49ers take Simmons with the No. 11 pick. Here is his explanation.

"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line struggling in 2024 (ranked 14th in PFSN’s OL+ metric), the 49ers are in a great spot to invest in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"If Josh Simmons hadn’t been injured during the regular season, he might have pushed into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he could still claim that title in April. He moves well for his position, has great body control, and plays with a high football IQ."

Drafting Simmons to be the heir apparent to Williams is both logical and illogical. It is logical because he doesn't need to start right away,

That's perfect for him since he needs time to bounce back from his injury. It is illogical because the 49ers will be investing in a player in a critical position coming off a significant injury.

It is a scary deal that doesn't outweigh the reward. He may "move well for his position," but that was before he got hurt. Patellar tendon injuries are no joke.

The 49ers must not heed this mock draft.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News