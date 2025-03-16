49ers Consistently Mocked to Draft Top Offensive Tackle
Who should the 49ers take with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL draft?
If you’re a fan of mock drafts, you will see that many outlets and draft experts have the 49ers drafting an offensive or defensive lineman.
It makes sense as the 49ers are lacking there, especially on the defensive line. However, the 49ers are consistently mocked to draft top offensive tackle prospect Will Campbell.
Pro Football Network and Athlon Sports have mocked him to the 49ers. PFN, however, has done it twice, so they seem adamant that he should be the pick. Here is their explanation on their latest mock draft.
“It’s past time for the San Francisco 49ers to invest high capital in their offensive line. While arm length debates swirl around Will Campbell, I think he has the skills to excel at either guard or tackle. He can start at guard for San Francisco and then succeed Trent Williams later.”
PFN is spot on. The 49ers need to find the heir apparent to Williams. It’s better to do it now than to wait next year and have a rookie start.
Signing a free agent isn’t ideal either. Drafting at left tackle is always the optimal way to address the position, not free agency.
With that said, I’m not into Campbell being the pick for the 49ers. One knock on him is he has short arms. As a guard, that’s fine because you’re absorbing the defender and have help.
As an offensive tackle, you’re on an island and need adequate arm length to keep edge rushers at bay and for recovery. Campbell will lack recovery because of that.
He will need to make up for it in another way like with vastly quick feet to slide back in front of the defender. In any case, it is a concern that teams will have with him.
I wouldn't recommend Campbell for the 49ers.