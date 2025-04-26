All 49ers

49ers Draft Kansas State Safety Marques Sigle in Round 5

The 49ers needed to add competition at the safety position.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Circling back to the defense.

The San Francisco 49ers are drafting Kansas State safety Marques Sigle in Round 5 with the No. 160 overall pick. He is the final pick for the 49ers in the fifth round.

Sigle is a five year college player. He spent his first three seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas State, where he got his real playing time.

Sigle is listed as a safety, but he predominantly played in the slot or the box. To break it down for his college career: snaps in the slot (935), snaps in the box (325), and snaps as a free safety (90).

It seems the 49ers are making an emphasis to keep Deommodore Lenoir as an outside cornerback. Sigle is the second player who has a knack for playing the slot.

But I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers try to see how he fares as a free safety. Sigle has insane speed. He registered a 4.37 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sigle's strength is as a run defender. He earned an exceptional run defense grade of 85.2. The 49ers continue their trend of adding players who can improve their run defense.

The issue with Sigle is that he misses tackles. He registered a 17.6 percent missed tackle rate last season. As great as his speed is, it seems he goes in and whiffs or isn't wrapping up.

He probably thinks his speed is enough to crack a player, but that isn't going to fly in the NFL. In any case, the 49ers needed another safety for added competition.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News