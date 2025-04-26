All 49ers

The 49ers Draft Linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 with Pick 75

Here's the replacement for Dre Greenlaw.

Grant Cohn

Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Nick Martin (4) ready for a play during the fourth quarter against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The 49ers just drafted Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 with pick No. 75. Martin fills one of the 49ers' biggest needs and most likely will start at weakside linebacker next to Fred Warner next season.

Physically, Martin is similar to a young Kwon Alexander, whom the 49ers gave a four-year, $54 million contract in 2019 when he was coming off a torn ACL. Martin is coming off a torn MCL, but he didn't need surgery. And he was terrific at the Senior Bowl where he was coached by 49ers quality control specialist K.J. Wright. And he was outstanding at the Combine where he ran a 4.53.

Like Alexander, Martin is small of a linebacker -- he's built more like a big safety. He's 5'11", 221 pounds. Alexander was 6'0", 227 pounds when he entered the draft. So the 49ers have a type.

They don't want a linebacker who stacks and sheds blocks between the tackles. They want a linebacker who's one of the fastest and most violent players on the field, and that's Martin. He gives the 49ers' defense an element of speed that it was lacking.

I absolutely love the 49ers' draft so far. They essentially have allowed Robert Saleh to make the picks and rebuild the defense in his image, and he turned its biggest strength -- stopping the run -- into its biggest strength in just three draft picks. Masterful work. Now the 49ers just need a cornerback and an offensive lineman.

Grade: A.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

