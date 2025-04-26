The 49ers Draft Linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 with Pick 75
Here's the replacement for Dre Greenlaw.
The 49ers just drafted Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 with pick No. 75. Martin fills one of the 49ers' biggest needs and most likely will start at weakside linebacker next to Fred Warner next season.
Physically, Martin is similar to a young Kwon Alexander, whom the 49ers gave a four-year, $54 million contract in 2019 when he was coming off a torn ACL. Martin is coming off a torn MCL, but he didn't need surgery. And he was terrific at the Senior Bowl where he was coached by 49ers quality control specialist K.J. Wright. And he was outstanding at the Combine where he ran a 4.53.
Like Alexander, Martin is small of a linebacker -- he's built more like a big safety. He's 5'11", 221 pounds. Alexander was 6'0", 227 pounds when he entered the draft. So the 49ers have a type.
They don't want a linebacker who stacks and sheds blocks between the tackles. They want a linebacker who's one of the fastest and most violent players on the field, and that's Martin. He gives the 49ers' defense an element of speed that it was lacking.
I absolutely love the 49ers' draft so far. They essentially have allowed Robert Saleh to make the picks and rebuild the defense in his image, and he turned its biggest strength -- stopping the run -- into its biggest strength in just three draft picks. Masterful work. Now the 49ers just need a cornerback and an offensive lineman.
Grade: A.