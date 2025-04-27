The 49ers Draft Wide Receiver Junior Bergen in Round 7
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just improved their special teams.
In Round 7 with pick No. 252, the 49ers took kick returner/punt returner Junior Bergen from the University of Montana. Officially, they list him as a wide receiver. But after the draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Bergen will attempt to make the 53-man roster as a return specialist. That's why the 49ers drafted him.
The 49ers haven't had a dangerous returner since Ted Ginn Jr. 15 years ago. Bergen certainly doesn't have Ginn's speed, but he was a productive return man in college and just might be the most talented returner on the 49ers. He doesn't have much competition.
The 49ers primary return man last season, Jacob Cowing, wasn't good. He often slipped and fell before he could make anyone miss. And there's no guarantee he'll even make the team this year considering the 49ers just drafted wide receiver Jordan Watkins in Round 4.
Bergen probably is a longshot to make the 53-man roster as a rookie -- he seems destined to land on the practice squad. The 49ers considered signing him as an undrafted free agent but were afraid he'd get drafted by another team with one of the final picks, so they took him.
Give the 49ers credit for dedicating a draft pick to their awful special teams. They could have taken a kicker as well, but considering how bad the kicker they drafted has been, maybe they should sign veteran kickers in the future.