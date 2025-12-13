One player on the 49ers set to dominate the Titans

The San Francisco 49ers should beat the Tennessee Titans with relative ease in Week 15. If the passing offense does not have a massive game, it will be a bit concerning for their Super Bowl prospects, and according to Pro Football Focus, one player in particular should dominate.

San Francisco 49ers have a matchup edge over the Tennessee Titans at tight end

George Kittle is entering Week 15 hot, and Thomas Valentine of PFF has no reason to think that Kittle will not dominate against the Titans as well.

Kittle has been playing at the top of his game since returning from injury in Week 7. Since coming back, Kittle has caught 33 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns, compiling an 83.8 overall PFF grade. The veteran tight end is still at the top of his game as a pass-catcher and as a blocker, and that dual ability makes him the best every-down tight end in the NFL.



Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (72.9 grade; 25th) holds the third-highest grade against the run among linebackers (91.3) and boasts 46 defensive stops in 2025, third at the position. The 2024 fourth-round pick has been a bright spot against the run, but has allowed 52 receptions for 500 yards in coverage. The 49ers will likely look to utilize Kittle when matched up against Gray through the air. Thomas Valentine

The only tight end to have better receiving production than Kittle since he returned from his injury was Trey McBride. Even then, Kittle has a better yards per route run rate. McBride is producing at an unreal rate because his team is trailing and they throw a ton.

The 49ers lead a lot of games, they lean on Kittle to help the run game, and then he is still in the same range of production on a per route basis. Nobody can do what Kittle can, and it gives this offense a chance to do something special.

It does not hurt that they are in a great matchup as well. The Titans have quite possibly the worst pass defense in the NFL. When you are that bad, it is not just one thing. The scheme is not great, the pass rush is not getting there, and the talent at linebacker, safety and cornerback is not good enough, either.

Overall, this group can be exposed. Gray is ascending player in year two, but Valentine notes that he is much better against the run than he is the pass. Still, all indications are that he will be the one lined up on Kittle in most key pass scenarios.

Everything says that Kittle is going to have another massive game, and if he does not, it better be because the defense is crashing down on him and it is leaving other players exposed. If Ricky Pearsall had a big game instead, it is not a bad consolation. Still, with the Titans defense there is likely room for everyone to put their stats.

Do not be surprised if they go to Kittle early to see how the Titans match up against him, and then branch the passing game off of that.

