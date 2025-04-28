All 49ers

The 49ers Drafted Running Back Jordan James to Replace Jordan Mason

After the draft, here's what the 49ers' front office said about him.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jordan James isn't nearly as big as Jordan Mason, but he runs like him.

That's a big reason the 49ers drafted James in Round 5. They traded Mason to the Vikings this offseason so they needed to replace his physical, violent rushing style in their backfield.

Mason is 6'0", 223 lbs. James is 5'10", 205 lbs. So if Mason is a heavyweight, James is more of a middleweight. But he runs like he's bigger than he is.

General Manager John Lynch: "We're fired up on Jordan. This was a really strong running back class. There was a lot of depth to it. I think the fact that Jordan James was there when we took him in the fifth, I think there was a feeling amongst teams that it was such a deep class, we can wait. And there was a group of guys and we had him a certain grade and we were pleased that he was still there. And a powerful back. Runs through tackles, has not necessarily tremendous top-end speed, but he's got dart and burst.

"We think there are some things that will come alive in the way we play that fit our system. I think one thing going up to the Pro Day, Dillon Gabriel, the quarterback, was throwing and he was one of the guys catching a lot of the routes. It showed me, he has very natural hands. I think, a lot, that Jordan James brings to the table. Very physical runner, leaves defenders hurting and that's pretty cool.”

Director of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad: "He had more burst and acceleration than what we expected. He's going to be a great fit for us. He'll add a lot of value next year."

Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams: "He didn't miss a game this year. Didn't miss any practices. He's physical. And then in the pass game, I thought at the Pro Day he showed that he can catch the football well. And he's good in pass protection as well. He's a guy that made a lot of sense for what we wanted."

