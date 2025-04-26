49ers Draft Oregon RB Jordan James in Round 5
It isn't a true NFL draft for the 49ers if they don't take a running back.
San Francisco is selecting Oregon running back Jordan James in Round 5 with the No. 147 overall pick. The 49ers make it back-to-back picks where they go with an offensive player after going defense with their first five picks.
James is coming off the best college season of his career. He tallied 1,268 rushing yards on 233 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and scored 15 touchdowns. He also brought in 26 catches for 207 receiving yards.
James' stats from last year are impressive, but what is most impressive is that he didn't fumble the football once. In fact, he hasn't fumbled the football in his entire college career.
That had to have made Kyle Shanahan fall in love with him. He gets a player who can fit in his system, is efficient, and takes care of the football perfectly. The issue with him is that he isn't adept at pass blocking.
James isn't a player Shanahan will want to put out there next to Brock Purdy on third down. He also isn't much of a reliable receiver despite having the stats for it.
He had five drops last year, which is going to drive Shanahan nuts. In any case, drafting a running back was necessary for the 49ers. They needed depth for Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo.
James is insurance for those two in case they have to miss time due to injury again. His total college stats are 2,223 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns, 42 catches, and 345 receiving yards.