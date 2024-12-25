All 49ers

49ers Fall to No. 21 in NFL.com's Week 17 Power Rankings

The 49ers are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on the pass attempt during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on the pass attempt during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
They shouldn't be this bad. They have lots of injuries, but plenty of teams have more injuries than they do. They still have lots of talent. And yet, they find ways to lose close games almost every week.

This past week, they got run over by the Miami Dolphins, who are one of the softest teams in the league. The 49ers made them look like a Super Bowl contender. And that's why the 49ers have fallen to no. 21 in NFL.com's latest power ranking.

"Sunday's defeat to Miami wasn't another one-score loss," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm, "but it might as well have been, given that the 49ers had the ball twice with less than 10 minutes left and a chance to take the lead, until a late Dolphins touchdown put victory out of reach -- although official elimination from the playoffs came long before that moment. Miami was the better team. San Francisco, meanwhile, failed to eclipse the 18-point mark in a loss for the seventh time this season. This one must have felt incredibly familiar to Niners fans, who have seen this script play out before. Injuries, bad penalties, special teams errors and yet another turnover all cost them another game. For seven straight contests now, the 49ers have been even or in the negative in turnover differential, and they're minus-8 in that category over their last five games combined. Four of those were losses. Deebo Samuel ran hard, seemingly wanting to atone for his big drop one game prior, but that was a mere consolation amid a lost season."

The fact that the 49ers offense has been so bad this season is extremely alarming. They still have Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy and George Kittle -- they should be scoring more than 20 points per game easily, but they're not. You have to wonder if the league has caught up to Shanahan and Purdy in particular.

