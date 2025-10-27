The 49ers felt the impact of this missing offensive weapon in Week 8
The San Francisco 49ers suffered their worst loss of the 2025 NFL season in Week 8, falling 26-15 to the Houston Texans on the road.
The offense struggled, managing only 15 points. It's been a recurring theme all season, but they were especially exposed by Kyle Shanahan’s understudy, DeMeco Ryans.
The first-half stats speak for themselves: the 49ers’ offense gained just 65 yards. If that doesn’t sound bad enough, less than half of those yards came on the drive that produced a late first-half touchdown.
The 49ers desperately need one key offensive weapon back, as his explosiveness can make a huge difference.
Ricky Pearsall is missed within that unit
Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall missed his fourth straight game. While he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve, the extended four-week absence doesn’t inspire much confidence about a possible return date.
His right knee problems had worsened as the season's gone on, but don't forget he even played through his injury at the start of the year.
Across his four appearances this season, he’s recorded 20 receptions for 327 yards. It’s clear he’s the best wide receiver on the team, even though he's yet to record a touchdown.
But the Texans game showed just how much his explosiveness could have impacted crucial moments.
Jauan Jennings, meanwhile, made costly mistakes, including nullifying a Mac Jones run for a first down by holding. His inconsistent catching could also warrant a benching, even though his true injury status remains unclear and unknown.
Kendrick Bourne had one impressive catch, but hasn't looked the same after posting back-to-back career bests earlier in the season. DeMarcus Robinson and debutant Jordan Watkins offered nothing valuable.
At least George Kittle remains as reliable as ever, even while working to regain full match sharpness following his Week 1 hamstring injury. On National Tight Ends Day, he and Jake Tonges each delivered a touchdown.
Although he didn’t do much against the Texans compared to his season-long form, Christian McCaffrey will carry a heavier workload until Pearsall returns. The 49ers are fortunate that he has played in every game despite his awful 2024 injuries, but there’s still a real concern about wearing him down again.
So it’s no surprise the 49ers’ scoring average is lower than in previous seasons. But week by week, as key weapons return, the offense should gradually get stronger. Pearsall's imminent impact will add so much more firepower.
Let's hope he comes back soon.