All 49ers

49ers Finally Sign Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall

It only took the 49ers nearly two months for them to get their first-round pick Ricky Pearsall signed to his rookie deal.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is selected as the No. 31 pick of the first round by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is selected as the No. 31 pick of the first round by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

About time.

The San Francisco 49ers have finally officially signed their 2024 first-round pick wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to his rookie deal, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Pearsall gets a fully-guaranteed contract worth $12.5 million for the next four years with the fifth-year option there for the 49ers if they want to pick it up. Part of why, if not mostly, Pearsall took so long to sign his deal is due to the complexities of the language in the rookie deal since it is a fully guaranteed deal.

It took the 49ers a while to sign Nick Bosa too when they drafted him in 2019. Luckily, signing a first-round rookie isn't what it was like 10 years ago and more when a rookie could miss out substantial time. Pearsall was the last rookie the 49ers needed to sign and it is now over with.

Now, the two sides can focus on the trajectory from here, which is looking pretty good for Pearsall so far. He received a rave review from Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy from his performances in organized team activities and minicamp.

So far it seems as if Pearsall is as good as advertised but the 49ers won't really know he well he meshes until the pads are put on when training camp kicks off. Back when the 49ers drafted Pearsall, it was met with more negatives than positives. The 49ers likely could've traded down into the second-round and still got Pearsall while receiving extra draft picks.

But the 49ers elected that it wasn't worth the wait and that having the fifth-year option was crucial. It is full steam ahead now with Pearsall on the 49ers.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News