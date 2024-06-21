49ers Finally Sign Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall
About time.
The San Francisco 49ers have finally officially signed their 2024 first-round pick wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to his rookie deal, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Pearsall gets a fully-guaranteed contract worth $12.5 million for the next four years with the fifth-year option there for the 49ers if they want to pick it up. Part of why, if not mostly, Pearsall took so long to sign his deal is due to the complexities of the language in the rookie deal since it is a fully guaranteed deal.
It took the 49ers a while to sign Nick Bosa too when they drafted him in 2019. Luckily, signing a first-round rookie isn't what it was like 10 years ago and more when a rookie could miss out substantial time. Pearsall was the last rookie the 49ers needed to sign and it is now over with.
Now, the two sides can focus on the trajectory from here, which is looking pretty good for Pearsall so far. He received a rave review from Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy from his performances in organized team activities and minicamp.
So far it seems as if Pearsall is as good as advertised but the 49ers won't really know he well he meshes until the pads are put on when training camp kicks off. Back when the 49ers drafted Pearsall, it was met with more negatives than positives. The 49ers likely could've traded down into the second-round and still got Pearsall while receiving extra draft picks.
But the 49ers elected that it wasn't worth the wait and that having the fifth-year option was crucial. It is full steam ahead now with Pearsall on the 49ers.