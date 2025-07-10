The 49ers' Five Most Exciting Games on the 2025 Schedule
One of the reasons to believe the San Francisco 49ers will be successful in 2025 is because of their weak schedule.
A lot of their opponents should make for fairly easy outings for them. However, that also means a lot of matchups won't be too exciting.
Still, there are some matchups that will significantly move the needle. Here are the 49ers' five most exciting games on the 2025 schedule.
At Seahawks
This is probably a default because Week 1 of the NFL regular season is always exciting. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is because football is back.
However, the fact that it’s against the Seattle Seahawks on the road enhances it. There’s nothing like setting the tone for a season than starting it off against a division rival.
And while the Seahawks aren’t a great team that will present an intense matchup, the battles with the 49ers have always been sweet to watch.
At Rams
Another division game that’s going to be highly anticipated is the first matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. This is the team that the 49ers will have to fend off for the NFC West title.
The Rams are an excellent team that will put up an entertaining battle. Not to mention that this first matchup will be in primetime. And while it’s technically a road game for the 49ers, it’s realistically a home game for them.
This is sure to be an exciting game, and the intensity should be high since the 49ers were swept by the Rams last year.
At Texans
This could arguably be the most exciting game of the year for the 49ers. Not only are the Houston Texans a fun team to watch because of their talent, but the matchup between DeMeco Ryans and Kyle Shanahan is insanely exciting.
Neither of them has faced off against each other before. It’s going to be incredibly fun to see who gets the upper hand on who, especially since they both know each other well.
The chess match between the two is going to be a masterclass, and it might just come down to which players fail to execute their plays
Vs. Bears
It’s crazy how much one offseason can change things. Last year, there was little to no excitement for the matchup with the Chicago Bears.
This year, it’s opposite thanks to Ben Johnson becoming the new head coach and revamping the team. The game is also going to be in prime time, so that increases the excitement.
Plus, it is the second-to-last game of the season, which means the playoff race will be hot. This could prove to be a game that the 49ers cannot afford to lose, and perhaps even the Bears if they can live up to their hype.
Vs. Seahawks
Finishing it how it started. Similar to a point for the Bears game, the 49ers will face the Seahawks in the last game of the season at home.
It makes for a perfect setup for a must-win game for either team. Remember, this is what happened during the 2019 season.
I’m not saying that scenario is going to play out, but having a division opponent, especially the most disliked one in the Seahawks, as the last game of the season is going to have a ton of buildup.
The excitement for this game will be on another level.