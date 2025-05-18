The Easiest Thing About the 49ers' Schedule
The 49ers didn't necessarily improve their roster this offseason, and yet lots of analysts expect them to have a major-bounce season.
That's because they have a cupcake schedule, at least on paper. Here's the easiest thing about it according to CBS Sports:
"The 49ers finished just 6-11 last year, but they could be a surprise team in 2025," writes CBS Sports' John Breech. "For one, not only do they have the easiest strength of schedule, but it's the easiest strength of schedule of any team over the past 10 years and fourth easiest of any NFL team since 2000.
"Also, the 49ers get to close the season by playing seven straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, a stretch that includes games against the Panthers, Browns, Titans and Colts, among others."
Part of the reason the 49ers have such an easy schedule is that they get to face all the teams in the NFC South and the AFC South, two awful divisions. But the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals get to face those teams as well.
The other reason the 49ers have such a soft schedule is because they finished last in the NFC West last season and get to face three teams that finished last in their respective divisions: the Giants, the Browns and the Bears.
But those teams all improved this offseason. The Giants added Abdul Carter to a defensive line that already had Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence. They have an elite wide receiver in Malik Nabers who still is improving. And they have Russell Wilson who's 18-3 in his career against the 49ers.
The Browns added four quarterbacks to their roster: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Any one of them might be able to beat the 49ers considering the game will be played in Cleveland in late November and Brock Purdy can't play in wet weather. In addition, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is 9-1 lifetime against Kyle Shanahan.
Finally, the Bears added head coach Ben Johnson who's one of the top offensive playcallers in the league. That team will be dangerous.
Just because the 49ers' is historically easy, that doesn't mean they'll make the playoffs.