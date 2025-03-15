49ers Four Questions: Driving the Team Bus into a Ditch
The Yorks impose austerity on the 49ers, saying they spent too much money on a 6-11 team. Management lets seven starters walk, pinches pennies, and makes their highest priority in free agency spending $28 million on two designated blockers who aren't offensive linemen.
That's the call from Kyle Shanahan, the defacto GM with final personnel control, and why in my view this regime hasn’t and won’t win a championship.
1. Re-signing Kyle Juszczyk for two years, $8 million after signing Luke Farrell to three years, $20 million, what is this?
Clinging to what he trusts and refusing to change, this is Shanahan. Signing one makes sense; signing both does not. It's either a wasteful double-down on the designated blocker or an overpayment for Farrell; either way, it's a mistake.
I’ve watched the Niners since 1970. I’ve seen some whoppers from the Joe Thomas days, some draft picks and trades you would not believe. Signing Farrell and then re-signing Juszczyk during a spending crackdown is one of the most indefensible moves by a 49er GM I’ve seen in over 55 years of following this team.
2. How does this change your expectations for the draft?
It was my hope that austerity meant Shanahan was being reigned in, that others would have more of a say, particularly early in the draft. After this? Pffffft. You don’t want a tight end at 11? Buckle up kids. Shanahan just made it clear he still has his hands on the wheel and he’s driving the team bus straight into a ditch.
3. How is Robert Saleh going to look at these decisions?
Three years $28 million spent on blocking sleds while Dre Greenlaw went to Denver for three years $35 million could not have gone over well with Saleh. He was adamant that Greenlaw be kept. It may be that Greenlaw was leaving regardless to be LB1, but money can’t be used as an excuse.
The draft could be volatile. Maybe Mason Graham falls to them at 11 and he’s the autopick. However, if this comes down to debating five or six players and landing on offense, it could get a little fiery.
The draft isn’t just about the players picked but whether Shanahan is willing to share power and spread the wealth early, or not. In my view, re-signing Juszczyk and finally landing Mac Jones is Shanahan asserting his authority.
“My team, my way.” Fair enough, but take a look at the All-22 film with Juszczyk making business decisions and whiffing on blocks and tell me this is justified. They signed Farrell for a reason, the blocking upgrade. To then bring Juszczyk back, your team, your way - and ringless as a result.
4. Any final takeaways from the Combine?
What I find interesting is to look at the formal interviews in Indy, teams are allowed 45. Shout out to Steph Sanchez who does a great job every year tracking the visits.
All of the top five tackles: Armand Membou, Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., Josh Simmons, and Josh Conerly Jr. Due diligence or are they seriously considering a tackle early? Membou is slotted for 4, Campbell 7. Banks and Simmons would be there at 11, I’d pass. The meeting with Campbell was reportedly great, if he falls, they’ll consider him at 11. I love Conerly, but he’s mocked for late 1st-early 2nd requiring a trade down from 11 or up from 43.
Kaleb Johnson of Iowa, the lone running back to have a formal interview. That makes him an option at 43.
The receiver formals: Jayden Higgins, Tre Harris, Isaiah Bond, and Savion Williams. Options in each round 2-4.
Tight ends: Harold Fannin Jr. and Jake Briningstool. Big slots with alignment versatility. I paired this with signing Farrell and thought ok sign the blocking TE and draft the receiving TE.
DT: C.J. West and Shemar Turner. Options in the 4th and 5th. West tested well. I think in part they talked to the later picks knowing they would have a ton of early round DTs in for 30 Visits.
Edge: James Pearce Jr., Nic Scourton, and Femi Oladejo. Pearce makes sense, they needed the face-to-face for character evaluation. The team is reportedly "very high" on Oladejo, I have him going to the Niners at 75.
Linebacker: Nick Martin. A 5th rounder from Oklahoma State that fits the Niner profile, undersized at 6-1/222 but a sideline-to-sideline player with great athleticism. A formal interview with a 5th rounder is rare, keep Martin on your radar.
Defensive back: Will Johnson, Maxwell Hairston, Quincy Riley, Cobee Bryant. Johnson is an option at 11, Hairston 43 if he falls, Riley late 3rd, Bryant late 4th.
The 30 Visits this year will be tough calls. They need to bring in who they’d consider at 11 and 43 and bring in a lot of defensive linemen as they may draft four. Then get coverage for each position and round and there’s far more candidates than available spots.
Who comes in for the 30 Visits will tell us who the Niners think will be available at 11, if they are weighing a trade down, their group of targets at 43, which defensive linemen they like, and with so few slots left, their top priorities later in the draft.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel