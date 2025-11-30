The 5 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' 26-8 Win Against the Browns

Business taken care of.

The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Cleveland Browns 26-8 to improve to 9-4 on the year. It wasn't that easy a win for the 49ers despite what the score says.

It was tough sledding in the first half for both sides of the ball before stepping it up in the second half. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the 49ers' 26-8 win against the Browns.

Brock Purdy bounces back

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back for a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It wasn't a great start to this game for Brock Purdy, but it's never how you start; it's how you pick it up and finish. And boy, did Purdy play incredibly well against an elite defense in cold weather.

His connection with George Kittle was tremendous all game. He did well to avoid pressure and sacks for most of the game. He even got a chance to run a read-option play, which he executed perfectly to run it in for a score.

Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over. Before the game, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Purdy said to the team that he was going to make up for his atrocious performance last week. He backed up his words to perfection.

Skyy Moore officially an excellent acquisition

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It's official. Skyy Moore is an excellent acquisition by the 49ers. On his first punt return of the game, Moore took it back for 66 yards, placing the 49ers at the Browns' 16-yard line.

The 49ers would take advantage of the prime field position by scoring a touchdown in six plays. Moore did the same thing for the 49ers two weeks ago against the Cardinals when he took a kick return for 98 yards.

He's been an incredible returner in two of the last three games. That alone makes him a fantastic acquisition. It means he's heating up. He's come a long way from when he was foolishly fielding kicks within five yards of the end zone.

49ers' run defense is an issue

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

They may have stepped it up in the second half, but the 49ers' run defense proved that it's an issue. They allowed 4.5 yards per carry for the game. Yes, it was against a skilled running back in rookie Quinshon Judkins.

But the 49ers knew stopping the run was imperative. Robert Saleh said so himself at his press conference during the week. It made sense to sell out for the run.

This game was rookie Shedeur Sanders' second start. They should've forced the Browns to rely on him to beat them. This game is proof that the 49ers' defense is lucky the Panthers didn't run it more with Rico Dowdle last week.

It's not going to get better for them in a few weeks. They have to host the likely Offensive Player of the Year, running back Jonathan Taylor. This needs to get fixed coming out of the Bye Week.

West coast teams struggle in the cold

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Part of, if not largely, why the 49ers were struggling to stop the run was because it was cold. West Coast teams typically struggle in the cold. The Browns were comfortable because they practiced in it.

It wasn't until the second half of the game that the 49ers' defense tightened up. The same applies to the 49ers' offense, particularly their running game. Over time, they picked it up, and it's probably because they grew acclimated to it.

49ers keep Myles Garrett relatively quiet

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs out during player introductions prior to a game against Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It's impossible to keep Myles Garrett quiet for an entire game. But what the 49ers did do is keep him relatively quiet. Aside from one sack, which was a sweet rep against Trent Williams, and a couple of pressures, Garrett wasn't a force.

The 49ers' offense wasn't close to getting derailed by Garrett and the Browns' defense in general. They put up 10 sacks a week ago against the Raiders. For the 49ers to hold up this strong is nothing short of impressive.

