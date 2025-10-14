All 49ers

The 49ers are getting this player back at the perfect time

Finally.

Parker Hurley

The San Francisco 49ers have not been able to get any good injury luck this season. During the week that they lost Fred Warner, it will be impossible to say that things are turning around, but the team did finally get some positive news with the return of George Kittle. 

San Francisco 49ers are expecting George Kittle back this week 

Kittle may not return to the field for gameday, but his return to practice signals that it is going to happen within the next couple of weeks. Considering the way that Kittle carries himself, you can assume that if he is healthy enough to practice, he will be healthy enough to play. 

The return could not come at a better time. First, the offense needs him. The run game has lacked an explosive element. Some of this can be on the running back, the line, and the shuffling quarterback. However, a good portion can be tied to Kittle being the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers, George Kittl
Kittle allows them to do so much in the run game, and his athletic ability allows them to free up lanes down the field. If this offense can add a few explosive runs, they could really become something. 

Of course, Kittle is also a great pass catcher. Jake Tonges went from a UDFA on the roster bubble to a known name in fantasy football circles because of how bad the 49ers need pass catchers. Putting Kittle into the room of pass catchers is going to make everyone better, as the attention shifts to the star pass catcher. 

Why the 49ers defense benefit from the return of George Kittle

The offense will be the unit that uses Kittle, but the unit that needs Kittle healthy is the defense. Without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, the 49ers can scrap and claw and grind out games. However, the defense is not going to win too many more games. They need the offense to put up points and control the clock to keep them fresh. 

The defense would obviously prefer to have healthy stars of their own, but if they cannot dominate on their end, it is good to know that the offense may have the power coming that will keep the team afloat.

Ricky Pearsall may practice soon, and the team may get Brock Purdy back this week as well. The offense has already been pretty good this season, so if these pieces make them better, they will compete, despite the defense. This is the news the 49ers need at this point.

Published
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

