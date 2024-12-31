49ers Give the Detroit Lions a Fight, Fall Late 40-34
Showing great effort, the Niners built a 21-13 lead at halftime before falling to Detroit 40-34. In a game where many expected a Lions blowout (raises hand) the 49ers proved to themselves they can take a Super Bowl contender to nearly sixty minutes.
At its best this is a team that can hang with Detroit, but it’s also a team that blows leads and can’t come back. The issue is that both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde show up each week, leading to San Francisco’s 6-10 record.
The same holds true for Brock Purdy. A career-high 377 yards passing, where he was central to the lead - followed by two interceptions on bad throws that were central to the loss.
This is 2024 Brock Purdy. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, Brian Griese and Purdy need to determine how that player doesn’t show up in 2025. A subtle positive I took away from this game, Purdy was more willing to throw the ball away and out of reach in this one, but as always, he must be more consistent.
Is Purdy the franchise answer? I don’t think so, but he’s all they’ve got at the moment. So I expect an extension, not a big free agent investment. That said, the team would be smart to have an inexpensive Plan B in development annually. Purdy is a bridge until they find The One.
GAME BALLS
Ricky Pearsall – His breakout game, eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
George Kittle – Another brilliant game in what should be a second consecutive unanimous All-Pro season. Eight catches for 112 yards.
The patchwork offensive line – They showed up. Two practice squad signings off other teams and they showed up. Purdy was only sacked twice while Isaac Guerendo and Deebo Samuel ran for 50 yards on 12 carries. Not bad, all things considered.
Nick Bosa – Eight tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in his best game of the year.
PENALTY FLAGS
Jake Moody – Missed field goals from 51 and 58, and the cherry on top, a shanked extra point. The Jake Moody Experience is on tour for one more concert in Arizona next week and that needs to be it. He cannot be relied upon. Shanahan needs to take the L for drafting a bust kicker in the third rather than dragging it out yet another year hoping for a turnaround. He’s whiffed, so did you. Stop doing this to your team.
Nick Sorensen – Detroit has the best offense in the league, but that warrants some level of aggression to meet it, not vanilla zones well off the line.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
Detroit’s starting defense is decimated by the most injuries in the league, so this is not the game to be drawing any positive conclusions. One negative is a concern though, Purdy had the ball with a chance to win the game and for the second week in a row he threw a pick.
If the Niners plan is to extend Purdy, then a concurrent plan needs to be formed on how best to optimize him in free agency and the draft. The obvious solution is a heavy investment in the offensive line, which will get the side eye from Shanahan based on his obstinate history.
So what are the alternatives? Purdy was money with peak Christian McCaffrey, draft Ashton Jeanty the all-world back from Boise State. But that requires Shanahan rotating backs. Ok then, Tyler Warren, the do-everything tight end for Penn State. Kittle is 31, and the Niners running 12 personnel next year would be a welcome change. Niner fans might want to tune in to Boise State-Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl at 4:30 Tuesday.
No matter the choices in free agency and the draft, the Niner braintrust needs to meet with Purdy and go over every interception. Why it happened, determine which were Purdy’s fault, what needs to change, as well as how to learn from them and adjust. This is the process Mike Holmgren used with Joe Montana. Worked.
UP NEXT
A short roadie to Arizona for the season finale. A loss and the Niners lock up the 11th pick in the draft. They cannot move up any higher.