Brock Purdy's Interceptions Cost the 49ers in 40-34 Loss to the Lions
Points, points, and more points.
That was the theme of tonight's game between the 49ers and Lions. They combined for 74 points. Neither defense was good for the majority of the game. It was all offense, which was surprising to see from the 49ers. What isn't surprising is seeing them lose thanks to Brock Purdy's interceptions.
Purdy's interceptions cost the 49ers in their 40-34 loss to the Lions. It didn't start bad for the 49ers. They were on fire thanks to Purdy. The first half was an impressive outing for the 49ers' offense. Purdy was slinging it well, George Kittle was balling as always, Deebo Samuel showed up again, and rookie Ricky Pearsall was tearing it up.
Pearsall would finish the game with an incredible stat line of eight catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. Even the patchwork offensive line was stout. It was astonishing to see from the offense. The 49ers' defense was okay too despite allowing multiple scoring drives, but that is against arguably the best offense in the NFL.
Things were looking great for the 49ers coming out of the second half. They showed life and execution that they hadn't shown for most of the season. However, mistakes would return to them later in the second half. The 49ers ran another clinical touchdown scoring drive in the third quarter as they did in the first half.
After that, their momentum faltered due to an interception thrown by Purdy. It was an abysmal decision and errant throw that sailed over the head of rookie Ricky Pearsall. The Lions would capitalize on Purdy's mistake by scoring a touchdown to take the lead. All the momentum from the first half was gone and the 49ers' offense started to look like their usual mediocre selves.
The offensive derailment can be solely pointed at Purdy. On the ensuing drive of his interception, he had Jauan Jennings open on an out-route but failed to deliver the ball toward the sideline. The very next drive he would throw another egregious interception. It was an interception that would remind some of Jimmy Garoppolo with his ugly ones.
So, Purdy was on fire in the first half but rendered it useless due to his turnovers and failure to hit Jennings. He single-handedly derailed the 49ers in this game by taking away the momentum and giving it all to the Lions. The 49ers stood no chance after Purdy's second interception because the Lions would score a touchdown from it again via a Jahmyr Gibbs 30-yard run.
The bright side is the 49ers showed some fight in this game and kept it entertaining for the most part. Losing to the Lions is a good thing in the greater picture despite it not feeling good right now. If anything, the real concern is with Purdy. He's gone three consecutive games with throwing interceptions that have cost the 49ers the game.
It's sure to make a talking point for his potential contract extension in the offseason. Another talking point will be retooling the defense, which severely lacks talent. The front four needs impactful players and the safety position needs an overhaul outside of rookie Malik Mustapha.
Just one more game left for the 49ers who are surely looking forward to put this season b
