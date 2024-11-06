49ers Giving Charvarius Ward All the Time he Needs
Multiple players returned to practice on Wednesday for the San Francisco 49ers.
However, one player who didn't and most likely won't for some time is Charvarius Ward. He's currently mourning the passing of his two-year-old daughter which occurred on Oct. 29. Ward revealed the heartbreaking news in a post through Instagram on that day.
The 49ers will have to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without him as he spends time with his family during this difficult time. The best part is that the 49ers are giving Ward all the time he needs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his support for Ward and made it clear that the 49ers are on his time.
"I haven't told him any. We haven't even gotten there yet," said Shanahan on Ward's timeline to return. "I know they're having the service, I believe, this Friday for Amani. I know he is out in Dallas right now, and we're on his time with that. So just whenever he is getting close to ready.”
The 49ers essentially granted Ward bereavement leave. Tip of the cap to the organization for giving him as much time as he needs with zero care for how long it will take. His situation takes immediate precedence over football.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Ward's absence doesn't allow the 49ers a roster exemption. It doesn't matter if Ward is out for an extended period of time. The NFL rules will not allow the 49ers to fill his spot temporarily. Shanahan confirmed that today.
“No. But never thought about it until this situation," said Shanahan. "It's tough, but everybody handles those things differently. You never know, I don't even like to think of how I would react, because you don't know until it happens. So just something where you’ve got to be there for someone and there's no right or wrong way to do it. It's whatever works for the person.”
Whenever Ward does feel ready to return, he will be assured of that he is coming back to a ton of love and support from his team.