49ers GM John Lynch Provides Encouraging Update on Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers' rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest this past Saturday in an attempted robbery. Thankfully the incident did not prove fatal to Pearsall. He was released from San Francisco General Hospital less than 24 hours after admission.
The 49ers ended up placing Pearsall on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. He has to miss at least the first four games before he can rejoin the team in practice. General Manager John Lynch was one of the 49ers who visited Pearsall in the hospital.
On Tuesday, he held a press conference where he provided an extremely encouraging update on Pearsall.
"He's doing remarkably well," said Lynch. "He's doing remarkably so much better today than he was yesterday. Really, really miraculous. Didn't touch organs, feels like all the nerve stuff is good. It's pretty remarkable.
"It was through and through is kind of how they described it. Like I said, multiple people down there said this is about as good an outcome as you could have in this situation.”
This news is uplifting and grants a tremendous sigh of relief. It's impossible to not feel happy for Pearsall and his family. Credit to Lynch for making the trip to check on him. Pearsall has a great support system to get him through this, which includes the mental aspect of this.
"We have tremendous resources with that," said Lynch. We have made it available. I think Ricky embraces that. That's going to be on his call, but we'll help him through this in every way.”
Hopefully, Pearsall makes a quick, but not a rushed recovery. He can take all the time in the world, which is why the 49ers placed him on the NFI list. It's been a tough start for Pearsall's NFL career. A shoulder injury initially limited him in offseason team activities.
He would then suffer a hamstring strain that kept him out of the first week of training camp. Just as soon as he was starting to hit his stride his shoulder injury from OTAs would be reaggravated. He's missed practice up until the week of his unfortunate incident.
But the time he's missed and going to miss isn't concerning at all to the 49ers. They are still excited about what is to come for him and have his back whenever he is ready to make his bounce back.
"The times we've seen him out on the play, he's exactly what we envisioned and more," Lynch said. "I can't wait to see that take place in due time. But first and foremost, we're going to make sure that he's all good and ready to go, more than ready by the time we bring him back.”