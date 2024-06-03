49ers had Trade in Place with Steelers During Draft for Aiyuk or Deebo
The 49ers apparently came extremely close to trading Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel during this past NFL Draft.
So close that the Steelers thought they had a deal in place with the 49ers before it fell apart at the last minute, according to NFL Insider Mike Lombardi. Which means the 49ers ultimately wanted more in return for Aiyuk than the Steelers were willing to offer at the time.
Lombardi is an interesting source, considering his son, Mick Lombardi, currently is the 49ers' senior offensive assistant. So I'm guessing this report is legit. And it raises the question of whether those two wide receivers are still available.
Clearly they are, but at an extremely high price. And that price could come down as time passes and the season draws nearer. It seems like the 49ers are bracing for life without one or both of those star wideouts, considering they just drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 and then signed slot receiver Jauan Jennings to an extension that will pay him $10 million in 2025.
Aiyuk most likely wants no less than $30 million per season, considering the Vikings just gave Justin Jefferson $35 million per season and those two have similar skill sets. The biggest difference is the Vikings throw to Jefferson much more than the 49ers throw to Aiyuk. If those two switched teams, Aiyuk might put up better numbers than Jefferson.
The Steelers make sense as a team that would want Aiyuk because they're not paying big money for a quarterback. As opposed to the 49ers, who will make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL next year.
Stay tuned. This story seems far from over.