49ers Have a New Star Player Missing From Practice
The San Francisco 49ers have a laundry list of players missing in their first Week 13 practice.
Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Trent Williams (ankle), Aaron Banks (concussion), Jordan Elliot (concussion), and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) are all missing from Wednesday's practice. Bosa and Williams are the headlines on the list, but it isn't surprising. It was expected that they'd be out of practice still.
The real headline and concern for the 49ers is the new star player who is missing from practice. Deommodore Lenoir is being held out of practice due to a knee injury. It occurred in the Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kyle Shanahan said it was from a clash of knees with another player.
It doesn't seem Lenoir is dealing with anything significant. He likely is dealing with soreness and bruising that is still nagging him. Thankfully there is nothing structurally wrong with him, so there should be a good chance he is active when the 49ers play the Buffalo Bills this Sunday night.
However, you never know with the 49ers. There could always be more to it than they are letting on. Lenoir is a tough and gritty player. He will always try to play even if he's hurting and injured. His situation should be closely monitored. If he misses Thursday's practice, then concern will increase.
Should he be active against the Bills, it will be interesting to see how he fares. The bright side is the 49ers have Charvarius Ward participating in full. That will put him on track to play this week. Dre Greenlaw also returned to practice today. It is unlikely he will return this week, but his presence in general should benefit the 49ers.
Bosa and Williams are in the same boat as last week. At this time, confidence in their ability to play this week feels low. Lastly, Brock Purdy is a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury. Initially, it seems like good news that he is out there. However, the media in attendance once again saw him barely throwing.
The 49ers have closed off media availability on Thursday for Thanksgiving. So, the next time they get a look will be Friday. If he doesn't throw or isn't seen out there again like last Friday, Brandon Allen will be in line to start his second straight game.