All 49ers

The 49ers Have the NFL's Easiest Schedule in 2025

This bodes well for next season.

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) as they warm up before playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) as they warm up before playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

This bodes well for next season.

The 49ers have the NFL's easiest schedule according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who uses each team's projected win total for 2025 instead of their win totals from last season to form his calculations.

The 49ers have such an easy schedule for a couple reasons. First, they get to play every team in the NFC South and every team in the AFC South. Those are two of the worst divisions in the NFL. The only competitive teams are the Texans and the Buccaneers.

Second, the 49ers finished last in their division in 2024, so they get to face three teams that finished last in their respective divisions last season. Those teams are the Bears, the Giants and the Browns.

Which means if the 49ers aging core of offensive players stays healthy and their young rookie starters on defense mature quickly, they could win 11 or 12 games. Don't be surprised if the 49ers make a major trade at the deadline if they have a good start to the season.

And even if they have a slow start to the season, they could finish on a hot streak. Because the young defense should improve as the season progresses, plus Brandon Aiyuk should return at some point and his presence on the field certainly couldn't hurt the 49ers offense.

Still, the Cardinals have the 11th-easiest schedule, the Seahawks have the 13th-easiest schedule and the Rams are the Rams, so the 49ers will have their work cut out for them to win the NFC West. All four of these teams could have good records

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News