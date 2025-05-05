The 49ers Have the NFL's Easiest Schedule in 2025
This bodes well for next season.
The 49ers have the NFL's easiest schedule according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who uses each team's projected win total for 2025 instead of their win totals from last season to form his calculations.
The 49ers have such an easy schedule for a couple reasons. First, they get to play every team in the NFC South and every team in the AFC South. Those are two of the worst divisions in the NFL. The only competitive teams are the Texans and the Buccaneers.
Second, the 49ers finished last in their division in 2024, so they get to face three teams that finished last in their respective divisions last season. Those teams are the Bears, the Giants and the Browns.
Which means if the 49ers aging core of offensive players stays healthy and their young rookie starters on defense mature quickly, they could win 11 or 12 games. Don't be surprised if the 49ers make a major trade at the deadline if they have a good start to the season.
And even if they have a slow start to the season, they could finish on a hot streak. Because the young defense should improve as the season progresses, plus Brandon Aiyuk should return at some point and his presence on the field certainly couldn't hurt the 49ers offense.
Still, the Cardinals have the 11th-easiest schedule, the Seahawks have the 13th-easiest schedule and the Rams are the Rams, so the 49ers will have their work cut out for them to win the NFC West. All four of these teams could have good records