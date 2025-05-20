49ers Have Officially Grown in Handling Contract Extensions
What is going on with the San Francisco 49ers?
No, seriously. Did they secretly sell the team and rehire a whole new front office? Because the 49ers were able to finalize not one, not two, but three contract extensions before August.
And it all transpired within a month. That never happens. This team will always play hardball and bring the contract drama into training camp. Suddenly, this offseason is different.
The 49ers successfully extended George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner. A lot of money was dished out to these three cornerstone players.
Yet, everything was conducted and finalized promptly. Since the 49ers aren't a brand-new front office, it means that they have officially grown in handling contract extensions.
It was about time. The way they have been handling contract negotiations for the last four years has been ridiculous. It was always unnecessary and self-inflicted.
As a result, the 49ers were forced to hand out contracts that they were not fully comfortable with. The extensions given to Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and Brandon Aiyuk were prime examples.
This time around, the 49ers can feel at ease knowing they handled the negotiations with Kittle, Purdy, and Warner soundly. It's also a bonus to feel that these players are worth their value as well.
Let's not forget the other contract extension the 49ers finalized before these three. Deommodore Lenoir was given an extension during the regular season.
The 49ers knew he was a player they wanted to lock in. They were extremely proactive with it and locked in Lenoir for the long haul on a very favorable contract.
Now, they have one of the better cornerbacks on their team for the long term. The 49ers have finally grown. Maybe this offseason could be an outlier, but extending Lenoir proves their maturity.
Contract negotiations will no longer leak into training camp. The 49ers have turned a new leaf, and they will feel the amazing benefits of it moving forward.