All 49ers

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Initially Asked for $65 Million per Year

Call this a Hail Mary.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Call this a Hail Mary.

Brock Purdy signed a five-year extension worth $53 million per season with the 49ers earlier this week. The negotiation took more than five months to finish. And apparently, Purdy's initial asking price was $65 million per season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"There were multiple meetings between the two sides, and I think Brock Purdy's initial asking price was north of $60 million," Schefter said on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike podcast. "He was not going to get $60 million. He was not going to become the highest-paid quarterback in football. It didn't fit into the 49ers' salary structure. His initial asking price I believe was about $65 million, so it came down to $53 million in the end, and that's a fair number. It places him in the top tier of quarterbacks -- not the richest, not the worst. He's making more per game than he made in his entire rookie contract."

Technically, the 49ers are paying Purdy $55 million per season for the first three years of the extension (2026-2028). That's when he'll have guaranteed money. If he plays well, he'll ask for another extension with two years remaining on his deal -- that's what Fred Warner just did, and the 49ers gave it to him.

"Everybody's initial asking price should be high," Schefter explained. "And his was. I don't know that he thought he was going to get that, but you might as well start high. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that at all. And they came in where they did. In his first three seasons, he earned a combined $2.6 million. Now, he will make $2.9 million per week. So he'll make more in one week this year than he did in his first three seasons."

Seems like Purdy is a PURDY good negotiator.

That was awful. Sorry.

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News