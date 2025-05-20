Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Initially Asked for $65 Million per Year
Call this a Hail Mary.
Brock Purdy signed a five-year extension worth $53 million per season with the 49ers earlier this week. The negotiation took more than five months to finish. And apparently, Purdy's initial asking price was $65 million per season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"There were multiple meetings between the two sides, and I think Brock Purdy's initial asking price was north of $60 million," Schefter said on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike podcast. "He was not going to get $60 million. He was not going to become the highest-paid quarterback in football. It didn't fit into the 49ers' salary structure. His initial asking price I believe was about $65 million, so it came down to $53 million in the end, and that's a fair number. It places him in the top tier of quarterbacks -- not the richest, not the worst. He's making more per game than he made in his entire rookie contract."
Technically, the 49ers are paying Purdy $55 million per season for the first three years of the extension (2026-2028). That's when he'll have guaranteed money. If he plays well, he'll ask for another extension with two years remaining on his deal -- that's what Fred Warner just did, and the 49ers gave it to him.
"Everybody's initial asking price should be high," Schefter explained. "And his was. I don't know that he thought he was going to get that, but you might as well start high. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that at all. And they came in where they did. In his first three seasons, he earned a combined $2.6 million. Now, he will make $2.9 million per week. So he'll make more in one week this year than he did in his first three seasons."
Seems like Purdy is a PURDY good negotiator.
That was awful. Sorry.