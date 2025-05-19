Report: 49ers Finalize Extension With Star LB Fred Warner
Another cornerstone player on the San Francisco 49ers is locked in for the long-term.
Star linebacker Fred Warner and the 49ers have finalized an extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Warner is receiving a three-year deal worth $63 million with $56 million guaranteed.
His contract extension makes him the NFL's highest-paid linebacker. It is the second time a contract extension has earned him that honor, and rightfully so.
Extending Warner is a no-brainer for the 49ers. It was reported on Sunday that he and the 49ers were close to finalizing a contract extension. Sure enough, he gets extended the next day.
Warner had to have been the easiest player that the 49ers decided on when it came to pondering an extension. Warner is only 28 years old and is still performing at an elite level.
Without a doubt, Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL, especially after coming off another All-Pro and Pro Bowl season.
Don't forget that he earned an All-Pro honor last season while playing on a fractured ankle. Is this guy even human? I don't think so.
For him to play at such a high level, dealing with a significant injury is unfathomable. That is why he is the player whom I believe the 49ers decided on extending a long time ago, even more than George Kittle and Brock Purdy.
Warner never misses games, can play through injury and still excel, and is still fairly young. He's also an extraordinary leader and an amazing ambassador of the franchise.
With Warner extended, the 49ers wrap up all of their potential loose ends that could create a distraction going into training camp. Kittle, Purdy, and now Warner are all finished.
Now, the 49ers can focus on getting better and bouncing back from their pitiful 2024 season.