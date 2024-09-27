49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Chews Out Brandon Aiyuk for Wearing Red Shorts
SANTA CLARA -- This was bizarre.
The 49ers had their weekly Friday walkthrough this afternoon, which means the players wear shorts. It's a casual day. Call it Casual Friday.
Apparently, Brandon Aiyuk was a little too casual. He wore red shorts to practice while everyone else wore black shorts. This bothered head coach Kyle Shanahan, who walked over to Aiyuk and appeared to chew him out for breaking the dress code. Chewed him out in front of all the players and the coaches.
After a couple minutes, Shanahan walked away from Aiyuk, who threw a mini tantrum before taking off his red shorts, kicking them aside and changing into black shorts on the field. I guess he brought them with him just in case. He knew he was breaking the rules.
"I wish I could wear different shorts," Shanahan said with a grin after practice.
Clearly, Aiyuk felt Shanahan was being petty while Shanahan felt Aiyuk was setting himself apart from the team. In this case, I'm on Shanahan's side. Aiyuk absolutely set himself apart from the team by wearing red shorts just as he did all offseason when he held out of training camp and fought for a new contract. Now that he has it, he should be a model teammate and professional, not a player who's looking to cut corners. Especially after his underwhelming start to the season.
We're only three games into the season, but it's looking like the 49ers made a big mistake paying Aiyuk $30 million per season.