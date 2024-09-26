Is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Taking Too Much Heat for his Slow Start?
It's easy to dump on Brandon Aiyuk these days.
He put a target on his back when he held out all offseason because he wanted $30 million per season instead of $26 million per season. He had every right to demand what he's worth, but now he has to produce. And so far, he hasn't.
Through three games this season, he has just 11 catches for a measly 119 yards and no touchdowns. He has fewer receiving yards than Jauan Jennings who gets paid $8 million per season, and Deebo Samuel who has played only two games. Aiyuk's production is embarrassing.
And this troubling trend started last season. In Aiyuk's past 7 games, which include the postseason, he has 44 targets, 23 catches, 293 yards, 1 touchdown and an 81 quarterback rating when targeted.
Not good.
It seems the NFL has caught on to how Kyle Shanahan likes to use Aiyuk and now those two must adjust. "They just know what we want to do, what we like to do, me and Purdy especially," Aiyuk said at his locker on Wednesday.
To be fair, Aiyuk was wide open deep down the middle of the field for a potential game-winning touchdown catch late against the Rams and Brock Purdy simply froze. Saw Aiyuk wide open and decided not to throw him the ball. That was Purdy's mistake. So Aiyuk's numbers could be better.
But he also has two drops in three games and has taken a backseat to Jennings in the offense. Aiyuk isn't asserting himself the way a wide receiver who makes $30 million per season should. And that's on him.
But the 49ers should take some heat for Aiyuk's dip in production, too. They saw it begin to dip last season and paid him anyway. That's on them.